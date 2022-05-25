Vieira avoids punishment for kicking a fan

The English Football Association will not punish Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira for his attack on a supporter following his side’s defeat at Everton.

Fans invaded the pitch after the Toffees’ striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored the last gasp winner.

As Vieira tried to leave the pitch after the fulltime whistle, he was filmed clashing with a fan, who had teased him.

The Palace coach reacted by swinging his right foot at the invader, who fell to the floor. Security details quickly stepped in to ensure the 45-year-old could leave the pitch safely.

Merseyside police spoke to both Vieira and the fan and have also said they will take no action over the incident.

Meanwhile, an FA investigation into the pitch invasion at that Goodison Park fixture is ongoing.