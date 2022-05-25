Zimbabwe handed opportunity to play international football again

Zimbabwe has been handed an opportunity to play international football again after the the Southern Africans were included in the CHAN Qualifiers draw to be held tomorrow.

The Warriors, who were disqualified from the 2023 Afcon Qualifiers on Monday due to an international ban, will only participate in the CHAN Qualifiers if the local authorities (SRC) heed to FIFA orders two weeks before the start of the games.

Zimbabwe is under suspension due government interference in running of the game in the country.

FIFA wants the dissolved Zifa board, led by Felton Kamambo, to be reinstated into the office to lift the sanctions.

CAF said on Wednesday: “In case the suspension of Zimbabwe FA is not lifted 2 weeks before their first match, they will be considered loser and eliminated from the competition.”

Only locally-based players are eligible to participate in these games.

The Zimbabwe selection has been placed among Southern Zone Level One teams that includes Zambia, Namibia, Angola, Madagascar and Eswatini.

The teams will be drawn against Level Two sides – South Africa, Mozambique, Comoros, Mauritius, Botswana and the winner between Malawi and Seychelles.

Only three teams will qualify for the 2022 CHAN finals to be held in Algeria from 8–31 January 2023.

Here is the draw procedure Southern Zone.

Southern Zone (3 teams to qualify)

Engaged Teams (13): Lesotho did not engage

Level I – Zambia, Namibia, Angola, Zimbabwe, Madagascar & Eswatini

Level II –South Africa, Mozambique, Comoros, Mauritius & Botswana

Level III –Malawi & Seychelles.

1st Round: The teams from Level III will play against each other. A draw will be done to determine the order of the matches. The team drawn last will play second match at home.

2nd Round: A team will be drawn from Level I to play against a team that will be drawn from Level II. The procedure will be repeated 5 times. The last team remaining will play against the winner of the 1st round (Winner 1/2).

Level I will play second match at home.

3rd Round: The winner of matches 3/4 will play against the winner of matches 5/6 and the winner of 7/8 will play against 9/10 and the winner of 11/12 will play against 13/14

The winner of matches 15/16, 17/18 and 19/20 are qualified to the Final Tournament