Bafana Bafana squad for Afcon Qualifiers announced

South Africa national team coach Hugo Broos has trimmed his squad to twenty-three players to do duty in the 2023 Afcon Qualifiers.

Bafana Bafana will face Morocco in the opening rounds of the campaign. Their match against Zimbabwe will no longer take place after the Warriors were disqualified from the competition after failing to heed FIFA orders for the lifting of an international ban against them.

The Morocco match will take place at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in the North African country’s coastal city of Rabat on 9 June 2023.

Here is the full squad.