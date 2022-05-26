Kaizer Chiefs confirm appointment of new substantive coach

Kaizer Chiefs have appointed Arthur Zwane as the new substantive head coach.

Zwane, who had been in charge of Amakhosi on an interim basis after the sacking of Stuart Baxter in April, signed a three-year-contract with the club.

He will be assist by Dillon Sheppard.

The appointments were confirmed during a press conference on Thursday.

Chiefs’ sporting director, Kaizer Motaung Jr. said: “Part of the reason we made this decision is that we needed someone who understands the Kaizer Chiefs philosophy.

“He has the full support of the Amakhosi family.”

More to follow.