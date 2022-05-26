Zim youngster dropped by Watford just three months after rejoining them

Watford has announced the release of Jimiel Chikukwa just three months after the Zimbabwean striker rejoined the English Premier League (EPL) side.

The 19-year-old moved back to the Hornets after cutting short his six-month loan spell at Maidstone United in March, where he had limited game time, featuring in one game as a late substitute.

The young striker, who joined Watford Academy in September last year following his release at Leeds United, had been loaned out to allow him to get first-team experience.

He endured a frustrating return at Watford, and the club has decided to release him ahead of next season.

Chikukwa will leave the side with eighteen other players from the club’s U23s squad when their contracts expire in June.