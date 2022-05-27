Breaking: Dynamos lift suspension against Ndiraya

Dynamos have lifted the suspension against coach Tonderai Ndiraya.

The gaffer was suspended last week to allow an internal investigation on a number of allegations.

Ndiraya appeared before the disciplinary committee on Thursday and the club has now cleared him of any wrong doing.

In a statement, Dynamos explained the reasons behind the coach’s suspension.

The statement: “In line with the principles of natural justice, the coach appeared before the disciplinary committee on Thursday 26 May 2022 to answer to allegations bordering around noncompliance with work standards, agreed practices, procedures and agreements.

“Resultantly, the facts surrounding the alleged misconduct were established and the Club has taken a prompt, fair and firm corrective action against the Coach.

“In the premises, the Head Coach’s suspension from work has been lifted and as such he resumes his full duties with immediate effect.”

Dynamos also rubbished the allegations levelled against the coach that were reported in the media.

Ndiraya was accused of of asking a bribe from players to be included in the first team.

“Further, the Club refutes and distances itself from a plethora of false allegations levelled against our Head Coach which have been circulating in the public domain attacking his moral probity and rectitude.

“Meanwhile, its shoulders to the wheel for all the players, technical team and club management as we focus on achieving our set targets for the 2022 season. Even the darkest night will end, and the sun will rise,” concludes the statement.