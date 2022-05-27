PSL charges Dynamos for causing abandonment of Battle of Zim

Dynamos have been charged for causing the abandonment of the Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 15 encounter against Highlanders.

The clash at Barbourfields Stadium was abandoned moments before the fulltime after the Glamour Boys’ fans invaded the pitch and uprooted the goalposts.

Dembare are also facing five other charges involving attacking the match officials, interrupting the normal proceedings of the play, pitch invasion, malicious damage to the property and throwing of missiles on to the pitch.

Highlanders are also facing a number of charges.

The charges include pitch invasion, when their players celebrated the goal, interrupting the normal proceedings of the play, when Andrew Tandi got injured, crowd trouble outside the stadium and missile throwing.

The disciplinary proceedings will take place on Wednesday 8 June at PSL offices in Eastlea, Harare.