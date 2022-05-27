UCL Final: Liverpool vs Real Madrid – Everything you need to know

Liverpool and Real Madrid will meet in the 2022 UEFA Champions League final in Paris on Saturday.

Los Blancos will be targeting a 14th triumph in the competition while the Reds are staring on the 7th cup victory.

SuperSport TV will broadcast the match live at 9 pm CAT.

The two sides have met in the European final before with Madrid winning the 2018 decider 3-1.

What the coaches said.

Jurgen Klopp: “First and foremost, they are a world-class team, a world-class club, and they know how to win football games.

“The core [of the teams that met in 2018], especially the midfield, is still there. A lot of things are still how they were before.

“So, their back line has changed a lot. Up front, Cristiano [Ronaldo] is not there, true, but [Karim] Benzema is still there, with young Brazilians [Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo] now and all these kinds of things, so it’s a top-class team.”

Carlo Ancelotti: said: “Will Liverpool be out for revenge for the 2018 final loss to Madrid? Real Madrid are also looking for revenge because they lost a final against Liverpool in [the 1981 final in] Paris. I don’t think it [means much]. Two great teams will face each other, and the one with more courage and personality will win at the end.

“Like I said, [Liverpool have] a lot of quality together, with high intensity and good organisation. They’re one of the best teams. [Jürgen Klopp is] a great coach. I have a good relationship with him. [He’s] A great coach who brought some new things to football with the intensity and offensive pressure [of his teams]. He’s doing a great job.”

Team news, injuries and suspensions

Predicted Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Keïta; Salah, Mané, Luis Díaz

Out: Origi (thigh)

Doubtful: Thiago (Achilles)

Predicted Real Madrid XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Éder Militão, Alaba, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Modrić; Valverde, Benzema, Vinícius Jr.

Out: None

Doubtful: Hazard (leg)

Stats & form

The Reds are unbeaten in their last 18 games in all competitions (W14 D4), since the 1-0 loss at home to Inter in the Uefa Champions League round of 16 second leg on 8 March. That is Liverpool’s only loss in their last 34 matches in all competitions (W26 D7).

Madrid have won only one of their four league games since wrapping up the title, a 6-0 home defeat of relegated Levante on 12 May. They had lost 1-0 to local rivals Atlético four days earlier before draws at Cádiz (1-1) and at home to Betis (0-0).

Liverpool’s form in the Champions League Campaign 2021/22:

Record: W10 D1 L1 GF30 GA13

Real Madrid’s form in the Champions League Campaign 2021/22:

Record: W8 D0 L4 GF28 GA14

Head To Head

Real Madrid and Liverpool have previously met on eight occasions in European competition, with Los Blancos picking up four wins while the Reds have three. The most recent encounter ended in a draw.