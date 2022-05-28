Mahachi sneaks into Zimbabwe, awaiting trial on child abuse allegations

Warriors midfielder Kudakwashe Mahachi is currently in Zimbabwe and awaiting trial for the child abuse allegations he is facing, Soccer24 has gathered.

The SuperSport United midfielder is being accused of scalding his 4-year son Diego Mahachi, with hot water, allegations he is denying.

He was suspended by the Pretoria-based side and advised to attend to the issue, which has generated a lot of debate on social media.

Soccer24 understands Mahachi arrived in Zimbabwe 8 days ago and is in Bulawayo but has not been seen in public because those close to him fear mob justice.

Mahachi’s ex-wife, Maritha Ndlovu, accuses the diminutive winger and his wife Rose, of scalding the minor child while he was in South Africa.