Chiefs beat CAPS United as Herentals hold Dynamos

Bulawayo Chiefs registered their first league victory over CAPS United at Luveve Stadium on Sunday.

Chiefs, who are now on a seven-match undefeated streak, got their goals from Farawu Matare in the first minute and Wilson Mensah just moments before the half-hour.

United didn’t recover and were condemned to their fourth straight defeat. The Green Machine remain at number twelve on the standings, and so are Amakhosi in the ninth place.

In Harare, Dynamos put aside all the drama in the build-up and squeezed a point against Herentals.

The Glamour Boys missed head coach Tonderai Ndiraya during the preparations after the club suspended the gaffer on 21 May.

The suspension was imposed to allow internal investigations, and it was only lifted on Friday, less than 48 hours before the match.

Elsewhere Tenax beat Cranborne Bullets 1-0 to move out of the drop zone and land in 13th place.