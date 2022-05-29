Peter Shalulile named SA PSL Player of the Year

Mamelodi Sundowns striker Peter Shalulile has been crowned as the South African Premier Soccer League Footballer of Year for the 2021/22 season.

Shalulile beat the competition of teammates Andile Jali, who dominated other categories, and Themba Zwane, and Royal AM’s Victor Letsoalo.

The Namibian also won the Players’ Player of the Season award and was confirmed as the Golden Boot winner.

The best coach gong went to Masandawana with Manqoba Mngqithi and Rhulani Mokwena winning in that category.

No Zimbabwean player or coach was honoured at the awards.

PSL Awards winners:

Diski Challenge Player of the season:

Boitumelo Radiopane – Orlando Pirates

MTN8 Last Man Standing:

Andile Jali – Mamelodi Sundowns

Nedbank Cup Most Promising Player of the Tournament:

Keegan Allan – AmaTuks

Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament:

Andile Jali – Mamelodi Sundowns

DStv Prem Goalkeeper of the Season:

Hugo Marques – Cape Town City

DStv Prem Defender of the Season:

Lyle Lakay – Mamelodi Sundowns

DStv Prem Midfielder of the Season:

Andile Jali – Mamelodi Sundowns

DStv Prem Young Player for the Season:

Luke Fleurs – SuperSport United

DStv Prem Player’s Player of the Season:

Peter Shalulile – Mamelodi Sundowns

Footballer of the Season:

Peter Shalulile – Mamelodi Sundowns

Coach of the Season:

Manqoba Mngqithi and Rhulani Mokwena – Mamelodi Sundowns

Chairman Awards Recipients:

– Dr Jomo Sono

– Mr David Thidiela

– Mr Patrick Sokhela

– Mr Jomo Biyela