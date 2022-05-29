Sadio Mane makes final decision on his future at Anfield

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has decided to leave the club in this summer transfer window.

According to international transfer news journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Senegal international wants a new challenge and Bayern Munich are keen to sign him.

The winger’s current deal is scheduled to expire in mid-2023, meaning the Reds will need to take an offer or lose him for free next year.

Sadio Mané has decided to leave Liverpool this summer 🚨🔴 #LFC He’s ready for a new experience after many special years with Reds – it will be confirmed to the club. FC Bayern are strong contenders – but it’s still open and not completed as Sadio wanted to wait for the final. pic.twitter.com/hr6R5NmuZ0 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 29, 2022

Mane, 30, joined Liverpool in 2016 from Southampton on a €41m transfer. He went on to become a key squad member of Jurgen Klopp’s era.

The forward won all trophies with the club including the Champions League, the EPL, EFL Cup, FA Cup, Uefa Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.

He caps his Liverpool spell with two domestic silverware plus runners-up medals in the EPL and Champions League.