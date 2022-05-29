Zim midfielder offered professional contract at Newcastle United

Zimbabwean midfielder Michael Ndiweni has been offered a professional contract by English Premier League side New Castle.

The 18-year-old was offered the deal with five others second-year scholars.

A Newcastle statement reads: “At Under-18 level, second-year scholars Harry Barclay, Kyle Crossley, James Huntley, Jamie Miley, Michael Ndiweni and Joshua Stewart have all been offered professional contracts, while Piotr Banda, Liam Chrystal, Joel Green, Josh Nicholson and Nathan Robertson will leave the academy this summer.”

The midfielder had an impressive campaign with the Newcastle United Academy, scoring thirteen goals in eighteen games.

His performance caught the eye of coach Eddie Howe and the the youngster was called up to train with the senior team in March.

Ndiweni was born in England to Zimbabwean parents and is eligible to play for both England and Zimbabwe. His father coaches youth football in Newcastle.