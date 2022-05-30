Harare Derby headlines Castle Lager Premiership weekend fixtures

Harare giants, CAPS United and Dynamos, will clash over the weekend when the Castle Lager Premiership season reaches its midway point.

The encounter will be played at the National Sports Stadium in the capital on Sunday.

Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT.

Highlanders will also be in action on the same day, hosting Harare City at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo.

Log leaders Chicken have a trip to the Lowvelds for their match against Triangle United at Gibbo Stadium.

On Saturday, FC Platinum will take their league title defence to the Eastern Highlands when they face Cranborne Bullets at Sakubva Stadium.

Yadah and Bulawayo Chiefs face each other in the weekend opener on Friday.

Matchday 17 Fixtures: