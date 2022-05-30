Kaizer Chiefs make two signings

Stellenbosch pair of Ashley du Preez and Zitha Kwinika will move to Kaizer Chiefs ahead of the 2022/23 season.

The duo will join Amakhosi on July 1, after the Soweto club and the Stellies reached an agreement over the transfer of the players.

“Stellenbosch FC and Kaizer Chiefs have agreed to terms over the transfer of both Zitha Kwinika and Ashley Du Preez. Both Du Preez and Kwinika will join Chiefs at Naturena as of the 1st of July,” Stellenbosch announced in a statement.

The two players become Arthur Zwane’s first signings since he was appointed the substantive head coach of Chiefs.

Meanwhile, Zwane has indicated there will be a clearout at the club.