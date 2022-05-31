An international break with a difference for Warriors fans

Normally, the arrival of Tino Kadewere and Marshall Munetsi in Zimbabwe, during the international break, is a development met with cheers.

The France-based duo has, on numerous occasions due to circumstances beyond their control, especially since Covid-19 came into existence, failed to travel to Zimbabwe for Warriors games.

This time, they are both in the country during the international break, but there is one difference — there is no international football to play.

Fifa suspended Zimbabwe from international matches due to ‘third party interference’ in the running of the game, after the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC), suspended the Felton Kamambo-led Zifa board last year.

CAF included Zimbabwe in the upcoming Afcon 2023 qualifiers draw, on the condition that the Fifa suspension is lifted at least two weeks before matchday one.

The only condition for the sanction to be lifted by the world football governing body is if the Kamambo-led board is reinstated, which has continuously fallen on deaf ears.

What that simply means is, no international football in Zimbabwe during this international break and until further notice.

To add salt to injury for Warriors fans, most of the players are back in the country but there are no Warriors games to talk about.

Kadewere was spotted at Mashwede Village last week enjoying the off-season break.

Takudzwa Chimwemwe was recently spotted in Dzivaresekwa enjoying the off-season break with family and friends.

Marshall Munetsi also arrived in the country recently and posted pictures last Sunday.

Marvelous Nakamba is also in the country and was spotted at a tree-planting event organised by Nyaradzo last week.