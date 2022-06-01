Castle Lager Premiership to take another break

The Castle Lager Premiership season will take another break after Matchday 17.

The campaign will break for two weeks from 5 June and the action will resume on Saturday 25 June.

This is the second time this season that the League has gone into a break after a two-month hiatus to allow the Warriors to participate in the Afcon 2021.

A statement by PSL reads: “This serves to advise that the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League will take a two week break after the conclusion of Match day 17 fixtures scheduled for 3-5 June 2022.

“PSL matches will resume on Saturday 25 June 2022.

“We advise clubs to liaise with stadium owners to ensure that all the necessary stadium maintenance work is done during this period.”

Meanwhile, the Harare Derby between CAPS United and Dynamos will highlight the matchday 17 action this weekend.

The encounter will be played at the National Sports Stadium in the capital on Sunday.

Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT.

Highlanders will also be in action on the same day, hosting Harare City at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo.

Log leaders Chicken have a trip to the Lowvelds for their match against Triangle United at Gibbo Stadium.

On Saturday, FC Platinum will take their league title defence to the Eastern Highlands when they face Cranborne Bullets at Sakubva Stadium.

Yadah and Bulawayo Chiefs face each other in the weekend opener on Friday.

Matchday 17 Fixtures: