Kaizer Chiefs confirm departure of several players

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed the departure of several players in their squad.

The club announced that it will not renew the contracts of seven players upon expiring in June.

The departing stars include Samir Nurković, who is ending his three-year relationship. The Serbian forward began his Chiefs career on high, scoring 14 goals in his maiden season.

However, his performance dropped and struggled to reach the top form in the just ended term.

Leonardo Castro and Lebogang Manyama will also be out of contract at the end of June.

Goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi, Veteran defender Daniel Cardoso, Zambian striker Lazalous Kambole, Kearyn Baccus complete the list of released players.

The Soweto giants have put Kenyan defensive midfielder Anthony Akumu Agay on transfer. The club will listen to offers from other interested teams.

Meanwhile, Chiefs will sign Stellenbosch pair of Ashley du Preez and Zitha Kwinika.

The duo will join Amakhosi on July 1, after the Soweto club and the Stellies reached an agreement over the transfer of the players.