Warriors midfielder Chinyahara marries childhood sweetheart

Warriors midfielder Tanaka Chinyahara is off the market, after he married his childhood sweetheart Thelma Sithole by customary law on Saturday.

The diminutive Zambia-based midfielder, who is on the ranks of MTN Super League side Forest Rangers, is back in the country after the completion of the 2021/22 season.

The ceremony took place in Chitungwiza.

Chinyahara expressed delight over the development.

“It’s a good thing, I just want to thank God for everything,” he said.

“I’m happy everything went well, marrying the woman you love, after dating her for years, is the best feeling.

” This is something I have always wanted to do, so I’m happy,” added Chinyahara.

Below are images from the ceremony, attended by family and friends;