Warriors midfielder Chinyahara marries childhood sweetheart

by Soccer24

Warriors midfielder Tanaka Chinyahara is off the market, after he married his childhood sweetheart Thelma Sithole by customary law on Saturday.

The diminutive Zambia-based midfielder, who is on the ranks of MTN Super League side Forest Rangers, is back in the country after the completion of the 2021/22 season.

The ceremony took place in Chitungwiza.

Chinyahara expressed delight over the development.

“It’s a good thing, I just want to thank God for everything,” he said.

“I’m happy everything went well, marrying the woman you love, after dating her for years, is the best feeling.

” This is something I have always wanted to do, so I’m happy,” added Chinyahara.

Below are images from the ceremony, attended by family and friends;

