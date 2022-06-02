Billiat survives ruthless Kaizer Chiefs squad overhaul

Zimbabwean winger Khama Billiat survived Kaizer Chiefs’ massive squad overhaul, which saw the Soweto giants showing the exit door to several senior players.

The pint-sized winger’s contract at Naturena runs up to June 2023, but being contracted was not a guarantee for survival in the ruthless clear-out, which brought social media into overdrive yesterday.

Amakhosi released midfielders Lebogang Manyama and Kearyn Baccus, strikers Samir Nurkovic, Leonardo Castro and Lazurus Kambole, as well as goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi, whose contracts are expiring at the end of June.

Forward Dumisani Zuma, despite still having a running contract, was put up for sale by the club.

Chiefs recently appointed Arthur Zwane as the new head coach, and the former midfielder will oversee the club’s new project for the next three years.

Despite Billiat not replicating at Chiefs the form which catapulted him to stardom at Mamelodi Sundowns before his transfer in 2018, the Mufakose-bred winger is still the sixth-highest goalscorer in the history of the South Africa Premiership.

He is just four goals shy of the 100-goal mark, a feat achieved by only five players in the history of the South African top flight.