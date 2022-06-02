Harare divided as CAPS United, Dynamos clash

The question of whether Harare is green or blue will be answered when cross-town rivals CAPS United and Dynamos clash in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The two giants head into the eagerly-awaited contest on the back of strings of poor results.

CAPS, who will be the home team, have lost five league games on the trot and have failed to score since the players’ strike which nearly led to the cancellation of their game against Cranborne Bullets last month.

DeMbare on the other hand, have failed to register a win in their last three games, consequently surrendering top position to fellow title aspirants Chicken Inn.

They (Dynamos) will be without teenage sensation Bill Antonio, who is serving a suspension following his red card in the abandoned match against Highlanders.

DeMbare produced an inspid display in their goalless draw with Herentals last Sunday and coach Tonderai Ndiraya warned his charges not to understimate CAPS because of their inhouse problems.

“You cannot underrate CAPS, especially getting into a derby. They always harness their efforts and energy to make sure that they get a result in that match,” said Ndiraya.

“It’s a difficult match, that is why I said despite all that is happening in their camp, rest assured you will see a very different CAPS United on Sunday.

” It’s a very exciting match and hopefully we will turn up,” he added.

CAPS United captain Phenias Bamusi said all that is happening at the Green Machine is a passing phase and focus is now on the derby.

“It shall be well, no bad situation lasts forever. For now, focus is on the derby,” said Bamusi.

Makepekepe welcome back defender Valentine Musarurwa, who missed the defeats to Chicken Inn and Bulawayo Chiefs due to suspension and illness respectively.

Graphics: CAPS United F.C