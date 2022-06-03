Breaking: Highlanders appoint new coach

Bulawayo giants Highlanders have appointed Brazilian Baltemar Jose De Oliveria Brito as their new head coach.

Bosso have been under assistant coach Joel Lupahla on an interim basis, following the sacking of Mandla ‘Lulu’ Mpofu after their abandoned league match against arch-rivals Dynamos last month.

“Highlanders Football Club is pleased to announce Baltemar Jose De Oliveira Brito as the new coach of the club’s first team, taking over from coach Mandla Mpofu who recently parted ways with the club on mutual consent,” reads a statement from the club.

“He will be in charge of the team up to December 2023.

“Brito is a UEFA Pro coaching license holder with vast experience, having worked as Jose Mourinho’s assistant coach at FC Porto in Portugal, Chelsea in England, and Inter Milan in Italy.

“Brito has won two UEFA Champions League titles, one UEFA Cup, two English Premier League titles, two Portuguese League titles, two Italian Championships, and one FA cup among other cups in his coaching career.

“Brito comes with an assistant coach Antonio Joao Martins Leao Torres from Portugal who is a holder of a UEFA B coaching

licence.

“The entire structure of the current technical team will be announced in due course. We wish the coaches the best of luck.

It was not confirmed whether the new coach will be in the dugout when Bosso host Harare City at Babourfields Stadium on Sunday.