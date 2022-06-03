Harare Derby is the biggest game of the season: Ndiraya

Dynamos coach Tonderai Ndiraya has claimed their match against city rivals CAPS United is the biggest game of the season.

The Glamour Boys will face the Green Machine at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT.

The tie is the first meeting between the two sides this season and Ndiraya believes it hasn’t lost its lustre as what has been suggested by others.

The gaffer told reporters on Thursday: “It’s the biggest game of the season.

“The form of the two sides aside, it has always been a fixture that usually excites and played at a good tempo.”

Ndiraya added:” It’s going to be a difficult game as always.

“We are not going to look at what CAPS were doing in the previous games. That will not count at all on Sunday.

“CAPS are our biggest rivals locally (in Harare), so we expect it to be a difficult match for us. They will be putting all of their energy on us.”

Dynamos will have left-back Brendon Mpofu back in the team after a month-long lay-off.

Tinotenda Muringayi, who was also nursing an injury, returned to training this week but suffered another knock and could miss the Derby.