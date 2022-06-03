JUST IN: Kapini, Rusike, Mashumba released by Sekhukhune United

The Zimbabwean trio of veteran goalkeeper Tapuwa Kapini, as well as strikers Evans Rusike and Charlton Mashumba, have been shown the exit door by DStv Premiership side Sekhukhune United.

The Gauteng-based side, announced today that the trio is part of 14 players they have released ahead of the 2022/23 season.

Kapini joined Babina Noko from Highlands Park in September 2020, while Mashumba arrived as a free agent in July 2021.

Rusike only joined the club in Janauary this year.

Sekhukhune is believed to be the next home of Zimbabwean tactician Kaitano Tembo, after he parted ways with SuperSport United.