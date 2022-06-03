Lyon on verge of signing new striker as clubs express interest in snapping up Kadewere

Lyon have reached an agreement to re-sign Alexandre Lacazette on a free transfer from Arsenal.

The striker, 31, will return to the Ligue 1 side after spending five years in England.

According to French outlet, L’Équipe, the two parties started the talks over five months ago and Lacazette has accepted to cut his salary by 50% to around €5m a year.

The publication further states that the deal will be announced soon once all the procedures have been completed.

Meanwhile, the imminent arrival of the striker casts more doubt on the future of Tinotenda Kadewere’s future at the club.

Kadewere struggled for game time in the just ended 2021/22 campaign and there has been a strong belief he might leave the club.

A couple of teams across Europe, including Ligue 1 side Brest, have expressed interest in the services of the Warriors forward, and his representatives will meet with Lyon officials to discuss the way forward.

Prosper Kadewere, who handles the player’s affairs locally, was this week quoted as saying: “The boy still has a contract with Lyon, and as a professional, we still respect that although there are few clubs showing interest.

“Myself and Jihed Taniche of PPM (Tino’s representative in France) will have a meeting with the club and see what’s best for both of us.”

Kadewere is under contract at Les Gones until June 2024.