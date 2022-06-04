Ishmael Wadi on verge of moving to SA top-flight

Warriors forward Ishmael Wadi is reportedly on the verge of completing his transfer to the South African top-flight league after joining AmaZulu from NFD side JDR Stars.

As revealed by Soccer24 last week, Usuthu approached the player’s club and the two parties have been in talks for the transfer of striker.

Reports in South Africa have now suggested that the 29-year-old is on the verge of completed his move and the deal will be officially announced soon.

Wadi will join the club with Augustine Kwem from TS Galaxy.

DONE DEALS#FARPost can confirm that AmaZulu have completed the signings of TS Galaxy forward Augustine Kwem and Zimbabwe international Ishmael Wadi from JDR. Both players join the club on a three-year deal. Chippa United defender Veluyeke Zulu has also signed for Usuthu. pic.twitter.com/DED2lKgw4Q — FARPost_ZA (@FARPostZA) June 4, 2022

The former CAPS United striker scored 9 nine goals in his debut campaign in the South African second tier.

He represented Zimbabwe at the 2021 Afcon finals and scored against Malawi.