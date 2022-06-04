Off-season break for Warriors stars: What are they up to?

With Zimbabwe currently suspended from international football and not participating in the Afcon 2023 qualifiers, Warriors stars have no option but to cool off after a very long season.

Zimbabwe was sanctioned by Fifa for what the world governing body termed ‘third party interference’ in the running of the game, after the country’s sports regulatory body, the SRC, suspended the Felton Kamambo-led Zifa executive.

So what are Warriors stars up in the off-season break?

SuperSport United’s Kuda Mahachi is in Bulawayo, where he is battling to convince Zimbabweans, that he didn’t scald his 4-year old son Diego Mahachi, with boiling water as alleged.

The diminutive winger and his wife Rose, who vehemently deny the allegations, will be hoping that a court hearing on the matter will prove what really happened to the boy.

France-based Tino Kadewere arrived in the country last Sunday and was treated to a welcome back party by friends and family at popular entertainment centre, Mashwede Village.

The lanky striker then took his entire family, including his brothers, their wives and children to Dubai for a holiday.

Aston Villa’s Marvelous Nakamba was spotted at the British Embassy in Harare, where Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee Celebrations were held last Thursday.

State De Reims’ Marshall Munetsi is also back in the country and has posted pictures enjoying the off-season break.

Saudi Arabia-based Ovidy Karuru is currently in South Africa, where he is enjoying the off-season break with former Warriors teammate Talent Chawapiwa.

Images of the duo playing golf were posted on networking site Instagram.