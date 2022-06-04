Transfer News: Gossips, Completed deals & Updates

Soccer24 gives you the latest transfer news, gossips and player updates from around the world.

Arsenal have high hopes of completing a deal for Gabriel Jesus. The Manchester City man remains one of the Gunners’ top targets, and talks are scheduled to resume after Brazil’s friendly against Japan on Monday. The Sun

New Fenerbahce manager Jorge Jesus has no plans to play Mesut Ozil again. The German striker has not featured for the Turkish Super Lig side since March 20 after he was excluded from the squad following a row with interim head coach Ismail Kartal over his fitness. Daily Mail

Juventus Defender Giorgio Chiellini is set to complete his move to the MLS to sign with Los Angeles FC. Sky Sports Italia

Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s set to join Inter on a two-year contract after deciding against extending his contract at AS Roma. The Armenian wants to play Champions League football next season. Fabrizio Romano

Manchester United have already put Aaron Wan-Bissaka up for transfer. The Red Devils are happy to sell the full-back but not Diogo Dalot, who was the subject of enquiry from an unnamed Spanish club recently. Manchester Evening News

Arsenal’s opening bid worth around £34m for Gianluca Scamacca has been rejected by Sassuolo. The striker scored 16 goals in 38 games last season. Daily Express

Leeds United will not accept anything under £60m for the transfer of Brazil winger Raphinha. The 25-year-old has been strongly linked with a move to Barcelona. The Athletic

Marco Asensio has opened the door to a possible Real Madrid exit this summer. A report from La Sexta’s El Chiringuito TV show has now claimed that Asensio has been offered a summer transfer to Manchester United through his agent Mendes.

Paris Saint-Germain are set to sack Mauricio Pochettino in the coming days. The decision will be ratified at a meeting that will take place once Nasser Al Khelaifi’s back. Fabrizio Romano

Juventus have offered Paul Pogba a net salary of about €8m (£6.8m) a year, plus potentially lucrative bonuses, as they try to persuade him to return. The Guardian

Sadio Mane has said he ‘will do what the Senegalese people want’ when deciding his future. The forward has twelve months left on his Liverpool contract and Bayern Munich are expected to offer him a three-year deal. Sky Sports

Liverpool are steadying themselves for the exit of Sadio Mane but they might not sign a replacement. Serge Gnabry, Christian Pulisic and Arnaut Danjuma are admired, but after buying Luis Diaz early and snapping up Fabio Carvalho, Jurgen Klopp could stick with what he’s got. The Daily Mail

Pascal Gross has signed a new contract until June 2024, extending his time at Brighton to seven years. He was the club’s first signing after promotion to the Premier League, joining from German side Ingolstadt 04.

Cristiano Ronaldo has insisted he is “very happy” to remain at Old Trafford and believes Manchester United will rebound from a dreadful 2021/22 campaign under new manager Erik ten Hag. Sky Sports

Barcelona have reopened negotiations with Gavi for a contract extension. The player’s agent Ivan de la Pena has received an offer on the table from the Catalan club for a new deal. Fabrizio Romano

Juan Mata has offers on the table from MLS after deciding to leave Manchester United. The Spanish midfielder refused to sign another 12-month deal at Old Trafford in favour of dropping in the free agent pool. Manchester Evening News

Arsenal have been offered the opportunity to sign Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet. The France international is among those deemed surplus to requirements at Camp Nou. The Times