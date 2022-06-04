Who is Baltemar Brito, Mourinho’ former assistant appointed by Bosso

Highlanders’ love affair with foreign coaches is well-documented.

The last coach to come the closest to guiding the Bulawayo giants to league glory was Zambian mentor Kelvin Kaindu, who lost the title on goal difference to arch-rivals Dynamos on goal difference twice – in 2013 and 2014.

Dutchman Hendrikus Pieter de Jongh was the last Bosso coach to win a trophy, when he guided Amahlolanyama to Chibuku Super Cup success in 2019.

In search of another lucky charm in the form of a foreign coach, the Bosso executive has cast nets wider and appointed Brazil-born Portuguese tactician Baltemar Jose De Oliveira Brito.

Brito replaces former Warriors assistant coach Mandla ‘Lulu’ Mpofu, who was shown the exit door last month.

Brito was born on June 4 1951, in Recife, Brazil.

The 71-year-old is a holder of the Uefa Pro License and has worked with renowned Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho.

The two were together at FC Porto and Brito was Mourinho’s assistant when the self-proclaimed Special One shocked the world and guided the Portuguese outfit to Champions League success in 2004.

They were also together during Mourinho’s first spell at Chelsea.

He parted ways with Mourinho in 2007.

The former central defender will be assisted at Bosso by Antonio Joao Martins Leao Torres.

Brito said it’s high time Bosso starts competing for titles in Zimbabwe, because it is too big a club not to do so.

“It’s a pleasure and I am proud to be part of Highlanders as head coach. I hope to find the team strong and with character. I want to put the club where it belongs; that is in the first position on the league table. We can only archive this by working hard because ours is not a long contract,” he told the media yesterday.

“The club has been sick as it has not won the league title since 2006. For a club with such history and supporters not winning means, it is sick and we are here to help the club get better and awaken this sleeping giant,” he added.