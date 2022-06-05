CAPS fans bay for Jere’s blood as Dynamos grab bragging rights in Harare derby

To whom it may concern, CAPS United is a club in crisis.

Not even a money pledge by Simba Bhora owner Simba Ndoro, could inspire the struggling Harare giants to victory, as they slumped to yet another defeat, a 0-3 thumping at the hands of crosstown rivals Dynamos.

Ndoro, who is a CAPS fan, reportedly pledged to pay the players an undisclosed amount of money, if they beat DeMbare.

Goals by brilliant Issa Sadiki, Ralph Kawondera and Frank Makarati, saw Makepekepe succumb to their 6th defeat on the trot.

They have not scored in the last five matches.

A section of CAPS fans had to be dispersed by police after the game, as they demanded to see club president Farai Jere, or his deputy Nhamo Tutisani.

The message was simple, the fans want the duo to sell the club.

The CAPS team bus had to driven inside the stadium, so that it uses a different exit route, as team officials feared the worst.

Makepekepe coach Lloyd ‘Lodza’ Chitembwe’s body language after the game, summed up the crisis at the Green Machine.

“It’s disappointing,” Chitembwe told the media.

“This is a football club that lives on very high ideals and it has been a terrible phase and disappointing in every measure.”

Chitembwe said his technical team, as well as the players, should jointly take the blame for the crisis.

“As players, even as coaches, you take responsibility. Like I have said, our responsibility is to do what is expected of us.

” If it’s not coming right, then we should shoulder the responsibility,” he added.