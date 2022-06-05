CAPS United vs Dynamos: Everything you need to know

Harare giants, CAPS United and Dynamos, will face each other this afternoon when the Castle Lager Premiership season reaches its midway point.

The encounter will be played at the National Sports Stadium in the capital.

Here is everything you need to know about the tie.

Competition: 2021/22 Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 17

Date, Kick-off time & Venue: Sunday 5 June 2022, 3 pm CAT at National Sports Stadium in Harare.

*Only fully-vaccinated fans will be allowed inside the match venue. Cheapest ticket is going for $3, $5 VIP and $10 VVIP.

How to watch the game:

The match will be broadcast live on ZTN Prime, DStv Channel 294. Only subscribers with Zimbabwe accounts will be able to watch the game.

DStv App will deliver a live stream feed but only to the restricted region.

Soccer24 will also bring you live updates of the tie.

Dynamos Team News:

Bill Antonio will not be available for selection due to a red card suspension.

The Glamour Boys, however, will have left-back Brendon Mpofu back in the team after a month-long lay-off.

Tinotenda Muringayi, who was also nursing an injury, returned to training last week but suffered another knock and could miss the Derby.

CAPS United Team News:

The Green Machine have a near full strength squad.

The team, however, had boardroom crisis over a week ago but the issues seem to have been sorted going into the match.

What the coaches said:

Tonderai Ndiraya: “It’s going to be a difficult game as always.

“We are not going to look at what CAPS were doing in the previous games. That will not count at all on Sunday.

“CAPS are our biggest rivals locally (in Harare), so we expect it to be a difficult match for us. They will be putting all of their energy on us.”

Lloyd Chitembwe: “This game needs very cool heads, composure. It needs players to have the right kind of patience. It also requires players to have the right kind of commitment in as far as they apply their tactics, the technical and tactical strategies.

“Personally, I hope we have plenty of these come Sunday because they will obviously give us an advantage.”

Form:

Both teams go into the game desperate for points, with Caps United hoping to get their first point after a horrible run of five losses on the trot while championship chasing DeMbare are winless in their last three.

Head-to-Head Stats (PSL Games played since 2006):