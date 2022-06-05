Dynamos beat CAPS United to claim bragging rights in Harare Derby

Dynamos claimed the bragging rights in the Harare Derby following their convincing 3-0 victory over CAPS United on Sunday.

The Glamour Boys dominated the pace from the start and threatened the Green Machine goal in the opening minutes. They terrorised from the wing, with young Issa Sadiki being the chief culprit.

On the other end, the hosts sat back and rarely went forward, concentrating their play in the middle of the park. However, they got two free-kicks in glorious positions towards the mid point of the first half, but Rodwell Chinyengetere did little to trouble the keeper.

Makepekepe also wasted another opportunity moments after the half-hour mark following a defensive mistake by Frank Makarati at the back.

Dynamos continued to hold the edge and were finally rewarded on the stroke of halftime when Evans Katema set up a through pass to Sadiki, who outpaced his markers and slotted home to open the scoring.

CAPS tried to make an early comeback in the second half but failed to create any threatening opportunity.

Instead, Dembare struck home on the other end through Ralph Kawondera on minute 53.

The goal sucked the hosts’ energy, and the game tilted to the visitors’ side.

A lengthy stoppage after Taimon Mvula got injured on the hour saw CAPS regrouping and starting to show some intent.

However, the momentum was soon to die when Makarati made it three for Dynamos right on the stroke of full-time. The defender headed home Godknows Murwira’s corner kick to seal the victory.

The result extends CAPS United’s losing run to six matches, while Dynamos pick their first victory in four games.