Live: CLPSL – CAPS United vs Dynamos

Follow our live coverage of the Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 17 encounter between CAPS United and Dynamos at the National Sports Stadium.

Latest:

CAPS United 0-0 Dynamos

34′ CAPS pounces on a blunder by Makarati, Nyoni is at the end but wastes the opportunity.

28′ CAPS get another free kick on the edge of the box after a foul on Manondo. Chinyengetere steps up again but his effort goes over.

24′ Dynamos are the better side so far, creating more attacks from wide areas but lacking precision in the final third.

20′ Free kick go Dynamos from some 35 yards out. Murwira takes it but his effort goes out.

17′ CAPS get a free kick on the edge of the box after a foul on Bamusi. Chinyengetere behind the. ball and he shoots over.

15′ Still goalless after the quarter hour.

10′ No clear cut chance so far but Dynamos hold an edge with a couple of attacks.

4′ Conerkick to Dynamos, first in the game. Murwira sends it into the box, no problem for Munditi who collects with ease.

2′ Paga gets the space and has options but tries from the range. The effort is too tame and keeper collects.

1′ Kick-off!!!

CAPS XI: Munditi, Machazane, Bulaji, Musarurwa, Karembo, Chafa, Chinyengetere, Bamusi, Nyoni, Tulani, Manondo.

Dynamos XI: Mvula, Appiah, Makarati, Mpofu, Mavhurume, Kawondera, Makunike, Murwira, Paga, Katema, Sadiki.

Highlanders 0-0 Harare City

Triangle United 0-1 Chicken Inn

WhaWha 1-0 Ngezi Platinum

Manica Diamonds 1-0 Tenax