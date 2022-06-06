Transfer news, rumours and updates

Soccer24 takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world.

Serbian midfielder Nemanja Matic, 33, will join Roma on a free transfer after his contract expires at Manchester United at the end of June. Sky Italy.

Seven Chelsea players could find a new club during the transfer window to earn head coach Thomas Tuchel a £170m windfall. Daily Mirror

Liverpool have ended their interest in Barcelona’s 17-year-old Spanish midfielder Gavi. Sport

Gareth Bale says his retirement plans are on hold “for a little bit” after his deflected goal against Ukraine took Wales to their first World Cup in 64 years.

Barcelona sporting director Mateu Alemany is set to fly to England this week to begin talks with Leeds over a deal for Brazil forward Raphinha, 25. Sport

Liverpool have rejected an initial £21 million ($26m/€24) bid from Bayern Munich for Sadio Mane that also included up to £4m in add-ons, according to The Times.

Newcastle have been told to splash out £50m if they want to sign Nathan Ake from Manchester City. The Sun

Benfica are hoping to reach an agreement with former Germany international Mario Gotze, 30, over a move from PSV. Fabrizio Romano

Inter Milan are interested in taking Ruben Loftus-Cheek on loan from Chelsea as they look to regain their Serie A title next season. Daily Mail

Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma has seemingly dropped Arsenal a transfer plea on social media amid recent speculation over his future. Daily Star