Video emerges showing what exactly happened in Richarlison, Vinicius Jr “incident”

A video has emerged showing what exactly happened between Brazilian forwards Richarlison and Vinicius Jr during a training session in Japan.

In the photos that were released over the weekend, Everton forward Richarlison grabbed the Champions League winner by the shirt, with the likes of Neymar wading in on the two.

Reports then suggested the two were involved in a fight.

Footage has now emerged showing a completely different scenario.

The video shows those involved were clearly joking around, with both players clearly seen smiling at different points.

Bagarre entre Vinicius et Richarlison 😂,Attention la vidéo montre le contraire 😂🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/o4OGmCBhUe — merlyne pierre Louis MHP (@merlyne_pierre) June 5, 2022

The Brazilian squad is preparing to face Japan in a friendly on Monday in a game which marks 20 years since Ronaldo and co. won the World Cup in Tokyo.