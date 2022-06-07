CAPS United players are a disgrace: David Sengu

Former CAPS United captain David ‘Maketo’ Sengu has lashed out at the current players at the Green Machine, saying they are a disgrace.

Sengu’s comments come in the wake of the struggling Harare giants losing to arch-rivals Dynamos in the derby- their sixth defeat on the trot.

Makepekepe has been plunged into a financial crisis which has seen the club not being able to pay the players on time and that has been blamed for the string of poor results.

Sengu however believes despite the problems, the players are not doing enough to win matches.

“Most of the Caps fans are blaming Farai Jere for the financial crisis currently bedivilling Caps united. There is a strong link between the players’ poor working conditions and the poor performance,” he wrote on his Facebook page.

“However, I have looked at the situation from another angle. My understanding is that these days players now get more money from winning bonuses, than from basic salaries. One player told me they are entitled to a winning bonus of around equivalence of USD100.

“Imagine if the team wins 6 games, players would expect USD 600. This means that the more you win games the more money you earn. So my question is what benefit do the Caps players get by losing 6 games consecutively?

“When the boys threatened to boycott the Creborne bullets game, Farai Jere managed to get them the owing bonus for the two wins, but the team went on to lose the game. As if that was not enough, they continued to lose 4 more games.

“As it is Jere will not be looking for more money to pay them since no bonuses will be paid for 6 games. Is it really about money or it is something else? Who are they fixing and for what reason? To make matters worse, this poor run has made many fans stay away from Caps home matches, and this has impacted negatively on the money raised from gate takings.

“In 2004 Caps could attract up to 15000 fans at home simply because the trailblazing side was on fire. Even without sponsorship, a team can afford to pay it’s players from such gate takings. I think the current crop of players are a disgrace and don’t deserve to be at Caps united.”