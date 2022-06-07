French club formally expresses interest in Warriors player

France Ligue 1 club Brest have reportedly inquired about Zimbabwean striker Tinoteda Kadewere.

According to French daily, Ouest-France, the Warriors player could leave Lyon, possibly on a loan transfer, in the coming weeks.

The publication further states that Kadewere is not forcing an exit at Les Gones but remains attentive to the offers he will receive.

His transfer also hinges on the probable arrival of Alexandre Lacazette, who will not renew his contract with Arsenal at the end of June.

Tino Kadewere is still under contract at Lyon until 2024. His one-goal tally in the just-ended campaign is the lowest since arriving in Europe in 2015.

Meanwhile, a meeting between the club and Kadewere’s representatives has already been scheduled to discuss the player’s future.