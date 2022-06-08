Kaitano Tembo appointed head coach of SA top-flight club

Kaitano Tembo has been appointed as the head coach of South African top-flight club Sekhukhune United.

The Zimbabwean, who left SuperSport United two months ago, takes over from Owen Da Gama who left the club over a week ago.

In a statement, the Gauteng-based club said: “Sekhukhune United FC is delighted to announce the appointment of Mr Kaitano Tembo to the technical team of Sekhukhune United.

“The former SuperSport United FC head coach will be working as a head coach for Babina Noko.”

Speaking after his appointment, Tembo said: “It’s my desire that Sekhukhune United must be up there fighting for silverware to make their supporters happy.

“I’m looking forward to have a long lasting working relationship with the management, players and members of the technical team.

“I cannot wait to start preparations for the next season.”

The club chairman Simon Malatji spoke about Tembo, saying: “I’d like to take this opportunity to welcome Mr Tembo to Babina Noko family.

“We’re very much excited to have Mr Tembo in our team, and we believe he will assist us in achieving the goals that we have set for ourselves as Sekhukhune United FC.

“We wish him well in this journey.”

Kaitano will link-up with fellow countryman Willard Katsande who joined the club last year.

Meanwhile, other Zimbabweans – Tapuwa Kapini, Evans Rusike and Charlton Mashumba – that were at Sekhukhune last campaign were released a few days ago.