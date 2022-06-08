UEFA Champions League group stage to finish earlier than usual

The 2022/23 UEFA Champions League group stage will finish earlier than usual to accommodate the FIFA World Cup.

The final matchday of the phase will happen on 1-2 November, twenty days before the World Cup starts in Qatar.

Generally, the last games of the group stage are played in early December then the competition takes a two-and-a-half-month winter break.

The break for this season will be a month-and-a-half longer, with the action set to resume in mid-February 2023 in the knockout round.

The final will take place at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul. The venue hosted the 2005 decider when Liverpool recovered from 3-0 down to beat AC Milan in the ‘Miracle of Istanbul’.

Here is the full schedule

Champions League qualifying matches

Preliminary round semi-finals: 21 June 2022

Preliminary round final: 24 June 2022

First qualifying round: 5/6 & 12/13 July 2022

Second qualifying round: 19/20 & 26/27 July 2022

Third qualifying round: 2/3 & 9 August 2022

Play-offs: 16/17 & 23/24 August 2022

Champions League group stage

Matchday 1: 6/7 September 2022

Matchday 2: 13/14 September 2022

Matchday 3: 4/5 October 2022

Matchday 4: 11/12 October 2022

Matchday 5: 25/26 October 2022

Matchday 6: 1/2 November 2022

Champions League knockout stages

Round of 16: 14/15/21/22 February & 7/8/14/15 March 2023

Quarter-finals: 11/12 & 18/19 April 2023

Semi-finals: 9/10 & 16/17 May 2023

Final: 10 June 2023

2022/23 Champions League draws

Preliminary round: 7 June 2022

First qualifying round: 14 June 2022

Second qualifying round: 15 June 2022

Third qualifying round: 18 July 2022

Play-off round: 2 August 2022

Group stage: 25 August 2022

Round of 16: 7 November 2022

Quarter-finals & semi-finals: 17 March 2022