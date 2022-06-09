Macclive Phiri’s career takes another massive nose-dive in SA

Macclive Phiri’s career in South Africa has suffered another massive nose-dive after the defender was offloaded by National First Division (NFD) side Venda Football Club.

The 28-year-old joined the club at the start of the 2021/22 campaign on a free transfer following his release at Sekhukhune United two months prior.

He only managed a handful of appearances in the entire term and was dropped by the Limpopo-based outfit with fourteen other players.

Phiri, who crossed to South Africa at the start of 2020 after leaving local side Highlanders, joined the now-defunct Bidvest Wits but only spent a couple of months there.

He was released at the end of the season when the Clever Boys sold its top-flight franchise to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.

The former Warriors right back then sought to relaunch his career in the NFD with Sekhukhune. He was an integral part of the squad during their quest for promotion to the top league.

Unfortunately, the ex-Bosso man was deemed excess baggage upon the team’s promotion.

Phiri moved to Venda FC in 2021 but failed to reach top form, leading to his release.