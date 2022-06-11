Nyasha Mushekwi endures slow start on return to Chinese Super League

Nyasha Mushekwi has endured a slow start to the 2022 Chinese Super League season after his Zhejiang Greentown side remained winless in its first three games.

The newly-promoted team has, so far, picked a single point and lies just two places above the dropzone.

Zhejiang marked their top-flight campaign early this month with a 1-0 loss to Shandong Luneng before securing a goalless draw against Changchun Yatai. They have lost again this afternoon, 3-1, to Henan Jianye.

Mushekwi has featured in all these matches and made his second successive start in the latest game.

However, he is yet to get his name on the scoresheet.

The Zimbabwean won the Chinese League One Golden Boot Award last season after finishing the regular term with a twenty-three-goal tally consisting of a hat-trick and three braces.

The campaign, meanwhile, marks the second spell of the former Warriors striker in the top flight, having played for Dalian Pro (formerly Dalian Yifang) in 2018 before his release after one season.