Details emerge on Nyahwa’s proposed transfer to Tanzania

Shadreck Nyahwa is undergoing trials at Tanzanian side Azam FC.

Nyahwa, along with fellow Dynamos midfielder – Ghanaian Emmanuel Paga, travelled to East Africa last week after receiving an invitation to attend a two-week assessment.

The pair have featured prominently for Dynamos this season and helped the team get a berth in the leading pack on the league table.

The trials commenced last Friday and were facilitated by local player agent George Deda.

However, with the FIFA sanctions against Zimbabwe still in place, there has been confusion on how Azam will complete the deals.

The world football body imposed the sanctions under article 13 of the FIFA Statutes, meaning that ZIFA lost all its membership rights.

The suspension of the membership rights means the FA cannot issue international clearances to any player under the local football board.

The clearance enables the player to be registered with the association where he or she will be based.

New details have emerged on why Azam allowed the trials to go on while the sanctions on Zimbabwe still stand.

According to NewsDay, Nyahwa is a free agent after his contract with Dynamos expired at the end of May, while Paga is now into the final six months of his deal.

And if the pair impresses, the transfers will be subject to Fifa lifting their ban on Zimbabwe.

The newly-installed acting ZIFA president Gift Banda recently assured the country that they are engaging FIFA on the lifting of the sanctions.