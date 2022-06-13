Ivorian goalie hit with 18-mounth FIFA ban

Ivory Coast goalkeeper Sylvain Gbohouo has received an eighteen-month ban from any football activity by FIFA.

Gbohouo’s ban came after he violated doping rules. The 33-year-old tested positive for trimetazidine, a heart medication that the World Anti-Doping Agency categorises as a stimulant.

The goalie tested positive for the substance following a test conducted after Ivory Coast’s 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying match played on 16 November 2021.

After being found guilty, Gbohouo appeared before the FIFA’s disciplinary committee, who handed him the ban. He will not be allowed to feature in all forms of the game, including domestic, international, friendly and official fixtures.

The suspension period starts on 23 December 2021, the date on which the player received a provisional suspension. This means he has already served six months of his ban.

Meanwhile, Gbohouo can appeal the judgment before the end of this week.