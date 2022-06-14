Mahachi’s sister reports troubled star to the police

Troubled footballer Kuda Mahachi’s problems continue to mount after his sister reportedly reported him to the police for destroying her mobile phone, to get rid of evidence nailing him in the child abuse case he is facing.

Mahachi is being accused of scalding his 4-year-old son Diego Mahachi with boiling water, a scandal which has resulted in his suspension by SuperSport United.

Mahachi is currently in Bulawayo where the case is before the courts.

Bulawayo-based The Chronicle reports that Mahachi visited his sister Meline Mahachi, who is a key witness in the police investigations, at her home in Mzilikazi yesterday.

The publication claims that the diminutive winger asked to talk to his sister in private and asked for her phone, claiming his had a problem.

Mahachi then told Meline that the phone, an iPhone XR, contained key evidence in the investigation, hence it has to be destroyed.

The sister refused and took the phone before Mahachi grabbed and smashed it before Meline reported the matter to the police.

Bulawayo Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abdenico Ncube confirmed the incident.

Mahachi could now face charges of malicious damage to property and tampering with witnesses in a police investigation.