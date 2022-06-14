Official: Vincent Kompany appointed new head coach of English side

Former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany has been appointed the manager of English Championship side Burnley.

The Belgian, 36, is replacing Sean Dyche, who was sacked in April.

“I’m excited by the challenge ahead,” Kompany said following his appointment.

“Burnley Football Club is a truly historic English side, and it is an honour to be appointed first-team manager.

“I’ve been impressed by the board’s vision for the club, which aligns with my own, and I look forward to playing my part as we enter an important season.”

Kompany had been in charge at Anderlecht for two years before leaving by mutual consent in May. He spent 11 years at City, where he won 10 major trophies – including four Premier League titles.