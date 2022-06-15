FC Platinum dominate PSL May awards

FC Platinum have scooped both accolades in Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Monthly Awards for May.

The Platinum Boys were undefeated during the period, winning all the four games they played.

They started the month with a convincing 3-0 win over CAPS United before registering victories against Yadah, Triangle United and Cranborne Bullets.

The performances saw the Zvishavane side moving to the third place on the league table and four points behind log leaders Chicken Inn, but with a game in hand.

FC Platinum boss Norman Mapeza has now been honoured by the PSL with the Coach of the Month award while young forward Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya picked the best player gong.