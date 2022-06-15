PSL make decision on abandoned FC Platinum-Highlanders match

The Premier Soccer League has made a decision on the abandoned league match between FC Platinum and Highlanders.

The clash, played at Mandava on April 23, was abandoned due to crowd trouble after referee Kuzivakwamwari Jaravaza awarded the hosts a penalty in the 85th minute, after Walter Musona was adjudged to have been fouled by Bosso’s Peter Muduhwa.

“Highlanders FC has been found guilty by the Zimbabwe Castle Lager Premier Soccer League for missile throwing in a match played against FC Platinum at Mandava Stadium on the 23rd of April 2022,” Highalanders said in a statement.

“The club was fined US$6000 and FC Platinum was awarded 3 points and 3 goals. The match was abandoned after 84 minutes of game time with a score of 1-1.”