Transfer news, rumours and updates

Soccer24 takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world.

Juventus are finalising the details for Paul Pogba’s deal and the contract between two is almost almost agreed. The details include an €8m net salary per season plus add ons. Fabrizio Romano

Liverpool have completed the signing of Darwin Nunez from Benfica for a club-record fee of £85m, with the Uruguay striker signing a six-year contract.

Tottenham have agreed a deal worth in the region of £25m to sign Brighton’s Yves Bissouma, with the midfielder set to undergo a medical at Spurs on Thursday.

Manchester United have made an offer to sign Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen, 30, as his Brentford contract expires at the end of this month. Athletic

Bayern Munich are preparing a £34.6m offer for Senegal forward Sadio Mane after Liverpool rejected the German club’s previous two offers for the 30-year-old. Bild

Everton’s Richarlison, 25, has turned down an approach to join Arsenal this summer – with Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur said to be the preferred destinations of the Brazilian forward. Liverpool Echo

Inter Milan are pushing to sign Romelu Lukaku, 29, from Chelsea with the Belgium striker prepared to take a wage cut in order to return to the Serie A club. Fabrizio Romano

Real Madrid are close to agreeing a new contract with Brazil forward Vinicius Jr, 21. Goal

Paulo Dybala has agreed a deal with Inter, according to journalist Cesar Luis Merlo. The Argentina international will sign a four-year contract with the San Siro side.

Real Madrid are considering a €90 million (£78m/$94m) move for Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham. Cadena SER

David Ospina looks set to join Atletico Madrid this summer. The Rojiblancos are looking for a backup goalkeeper and have identified Ospina who is a free agent after the end of his contract at Napoli. Mundo Deportivo