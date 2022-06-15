Willard Katsande left injured after gruesome hijacking incident in SA

Former Warriors captain Willard Katsande is nursing injuries sustained in car jacking incident that happened at Southgate Mall Johannesburg on Tuesday.

Katsande, who had just returned from a visit to Zimbabwe, confirmed the news to KickOff.com, revealing that he also lost business and personal property worth thousands of rands including his cellphone plus cash which was in the car at the time of the incident.

“I’m traumatized right now because of my previous road rage experience,” said the Sekhukhune United midfielder as he recalled a road rage incident that happened on the West Rand last year.

“I have been left with bruises because the three coloured guys who hijacked me in the parking lot at Southgate Mall dragged me on the ground.”

The car has since been recovered in Eldorado Park by the tracking company though with extensive damages.

The 36-year-old added: “The car has been recovered in Eldorado Park but is badly damaged inside and ransacked of what was inside.

“This is a huge inconvenience considering that there was business property inside the car which will now affect the business.”

Katsande has been hard at work building his business profile which includes construction and his popular clothing line Boss Ya Mboka Kitoko Makasi.

Meanwhile, a case has been opened with the police.