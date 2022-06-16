2022-23 EPL fixtures announced

The 2022-23 English Premier League fixtures have been released.

The new campaign kicks off on Friday 5 August with the first fixture taking place at Selhurst Park between Crystal Palace and their London rivals Arsenal.

The opening round will continue over the following two days with newly-promoted side Nottingham Forest travelling to Newcastle United, while fellow newcomers Fulham and Bournemouth will take on Liverpool and Aston Villa respectively.

Champions Manchester City face a trip to West Ham United.

Meanwhile, the 2022-23 season will take a mid-season break for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, with the last match on the weekend of November 12.

The season will then resume on Boxing Day, just eight days after the World Cup final in Lusail.

First round of fixtures in full

05/08/2022 — 21:00 Crystal Palace v Arsenal

06/08/2022 — 13:30 Fulham v Liverpool

06/08/2022 — 16:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Aston Villa

06/08/2022 — 16:00 Leeds United v Wolverhampton

06/08/2022 — 16:00 Leicester City v Brentford

06/08/2022 — 16:00 Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest

06/08/2022 — 16:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton

06/08/2022 — 18:30 Everton v Chelsea

07/08/2022 — 15:00 Manchester United v Brighton

07/08/2022 — 17:30 West Ham United v Manchester City

All times CAT.